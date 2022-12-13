Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 12: Leading by Being Flexible and Adaptable to Change

Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams sits down with Senior Master Sgt. Saul Soto-Sanchez, executive assistant and Air National Guard liaison to the CMSAF, to talk about the importance of being flexible and adaptable to change. Thirteen Ways to Lead is an in-depth look at the leadership principles of Air National Guard’s 13th Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams.