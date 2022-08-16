Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - 86th Airlift Wing Commander details first impressions of Ramstein

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.16.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Commander of the 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, introduces himself to the Kaiserslautern Military Community and details his first impressions of Ramstein in an appearance on the AFN Kaiserslautern Morning Show.

    Sgt. Kevin Henderson reporting

    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - 86th Airlift Wing Commander details first impressions of Ramstein, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Ramstein
    86 AW

