KMC Update - 86th Airlift Wing Commander details first impressions of Ramstein

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71546" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Commander of the 86th Airlift Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, introduces himself to the Kaiserslautern Military Community and details his first impressions of Ramstein in an appearance on the AFN Kaiserslautern Morning Show.



Sgt. Kevin Henderson reporting