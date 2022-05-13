KMC Update - U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Volunteer Awards/Digital Garrison App

Each year, volunteers across the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder Military Communities are recognized for their selfless efforts to organizations and events, Jason Tudor from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG RP) public affairs details the event taking place May 13th.

As peak PCS season approaches, Mary Del Rosario from the USAG RP public affairs office gives details on use of the digital garrison application.



Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting