    KMC Update - U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Volunteer Awards/Digital Garrison App

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    05.13.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Each year, volunteers across the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder Military Communities are recognized for their selfless efforts to organizations and events, Jason Tudor from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG RP) public affairs details the event taking place May 13th.
    As peak PCS season approaches, Mary Del Rosario from the USAG RP public affairs office gives details on use of the digital garrison application.

    Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:36
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Volunteer Awards/Digital Garrison App, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Baumholder Military Community
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz. USAGRP

