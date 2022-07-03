Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief discusses base operations and roles in relation to Russian and Ukraine crisis

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    03.07.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    While conflicts continue in Eastern Europe, Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief, discusses operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, clarifying any concerns of a correlation between these events and base exercises. Kelley also details the role Ramstein plays in providing support to NATO mission partners.

    Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief discusses base operations and roles in relation to Russian and Ukraine crisis, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Russia
    Ramstein Air Base
    Ukraine
    86 AW

