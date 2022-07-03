While conflicts continue in Eastern Europe, Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine Kelley, 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief, discusses operations at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, clarifying any concerns of a correlation between these events and base exercises. Kelley also details the role Ramstein plays in providing support to NATO mission partners.
Senior Airman Ryan Grossklag reporting.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 07:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71534
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109369685.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
This work, KMC Update - 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief discusses base operations and roles in relation to Russian and Ukraine crisis, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
