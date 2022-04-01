2022 U.S. Army Digital Photography Contest Spot

Open submissions for the 2022 U.S. Army Digital Photography Contest are open from Jan. 15th to Mar. 15th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2022 05:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71510
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109367552.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
