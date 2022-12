Marine Minute: Exercise Steel Knight 23

I’M CORPORAL MELLIZZA BONJOC, WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



STEEL KNIGHT 23 HAS ARRIVED AND IS DEMONSTRATING THE 1ST MARINE DIVISION’S CAPABILITIES. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW.



THIS ANNUAL TRAINING EXERCISE RUNS FROM NOVEMBER 28TH TO DECEMBER 16TH OF 2022 AND INCORPORATES THE MARINES AND SAILORS FROM 1ST MARDIV, 3RD MARINE AIRCRAFT WING, 1ST MARINE LOGISTICS GROUP, I MARINE EXPEDITIONARY FORCE, AND EXPEDITIONARY STRIKE GROUP – 3.



STEEL KNIGHT 23 IS DESIGNED TO FACILITATE MARINE AIR GROUND TASK FORCE OPERATIONS ON THE LAND AND SEA. IT CHALLENGES THE DIVISION TO REFINE THE UNIT’S PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NAVY, COMMAND AND CONTROL, AND WARFIGHTING SKILLS.



STEEL KNIGHT 23 CONSISTS OF COMBINED ARMS LIVE-FIRE EXERCISES, MISSION REHEARSAL EXERCISES, AND DYNAMIC SCENARIOS AGAINST AN OPPOSING FORCE IN AN AMPHIBIOUS ENVIRONMENT.



TO LEARN MORE INFORMATION ABOUT STEEL KNIGHT 23, VISIT MARINES.MIL.



THAT’S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS, GO TO MARINES.MIL