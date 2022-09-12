Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 1796 Podcast - December 2022

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Audio by Lt. Col. Marlin Malone 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Assistant Adjutants General - On the 9th Episode of The 1796 Podcast, Lieutenant Colonel Malone sits down with the Tennessee Air National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Col Jason Glass. Captain Hall gets in some talk-time with the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army, Brigadier General Warner Ross, II. They both talk about the status of Tennessee’s service members and what they see in the National Guard’s future. Join The 1796 Podcast team as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news about the military and the Tennessee National Guard. You do not want to miss hearing from Tennessee’s Military leaders in the 9th installment of... The 1796 Podcast.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 12:51
    Adjutant General
    podcast
    Tennessee National Guard

