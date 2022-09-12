The 1796 Podcast - December 2022

Assistant Adjutants General - On the 9th Episode of The 1796 Podcast, Lieutenant Colonel Malone sits down with the Tennessee Air National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air, Col Jason Glass. Captain Hall gets in some talk-time with the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army, Brigadier General Warner Ross, II. They both talk about the status of Tennessee’s service members and what they see in the National Guard’s future. Join The 1796 Podcast team as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news about the military and the Tennessee National Guard. You do not want to miss hearing from Tennessee’s Military leaders in the 9th installment of... The 1796 Podcast.
