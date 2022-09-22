Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    13th Annual College Fair

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.22.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Republic of Korea Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority held the 13th Annual College Fair on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, November 19th, 2022. The gathering offered service members’ children the opportunity to meet with college representatives while overseas. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.09.2022 02:57
    This work, 13th Annual College Fair, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    College Fair
    Camp Humphreys
    Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

