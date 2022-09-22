The Republic of Korea Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority held the 13th Annual College Fair on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, November 19th, 2022. The gathering offered service members’ children the opportunity to meet with college representatives while overseas. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2022 02:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71468
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109363066.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 13th Annual College Fair, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT