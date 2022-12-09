Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: December 9, 2022

    Pacific Pulse: December 9, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.08.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: officials from the U.S. and Australia come together, the amphibious assault ship, USS Tripoli returns from its first deployment, and Operation Christmas Drop begins its 71st operation

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 01:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71441
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109360909.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: December 9, 2022, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    Christmas
    Operation Christmas Drop
    USS Tripoli
    INDOPACOM
    Amphibian Assault Ship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT