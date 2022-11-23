Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - AFN Bahrain Facebook Promo

    BAHRAIN

    11.23.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Thirty-second commercial spot highlighting the AFN Bahrain Facebook page, to be aired on AFN Bahrain’s morning and afternoon radio show. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 11.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.07.2022 01:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71423
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109358486.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - AFN Bahrain Facebook Promo, by PO3 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

