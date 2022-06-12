Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route Phoenix, AZ
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 14:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71414
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109357433.mp3
|Length:
|00:44:24
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Gaggle Aboard Air Force One En Route Phoenix, AZ, by Stephanie Beverly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT