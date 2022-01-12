Wiesbaden Library hosts The Night Before Christmas Reading and Puppet Show at the library on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Dec. 22, 2022. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Dec. 1, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 10:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71408
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109356556.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Pfc. Deziree Keay
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden Library hosts The Night before Christmas Reading and Puppet Show radio spot, by PFC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT