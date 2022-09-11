Outdoor Recreation hosts a trip to the Christmas Market in Rothenburg in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, Dec. 17, 2022. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Nov. 9, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Deziree Keay)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 10:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71406
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109356190.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Pfc. Deziree Keay
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation hosts Christmas Market Tour radio spot, by PFC Deziree Keay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
