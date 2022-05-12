Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy holiday message 2022

    ITALY

    12.05.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Col. Gomlak and CSM Dyon of U.S. Army Garrison Italy send out their holiday greetings for 2022, on AFN Vicenza radio, FM 106.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.06.2022 05:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Genre radio spot
    Location: IT
    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Italy holiday message 2022, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holidays
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy

