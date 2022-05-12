Col. Gomlak and CSM Dyon of U.S. Army Garrison Italy send out their holiday greetings for 2022, on AFN Vicenza radio, FM 106.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2022 05:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71401
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109356150.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|radio spot
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Italy holiday message 2022, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT