The NCO Journal team and special guest Roy Parker, a WWII expert and historian for the Army University Press films team talk about a famous demolitions squad from the 506th PIR during World War II, and how they relate to current mission command principles.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2022 14:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71377
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109354817.mp3
|Length:
|00:20:47
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Journal Podcast Episode 38 - The Filthy 13, by SSG Brandon Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT