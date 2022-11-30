Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 38 - The Filthy 13

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 38 - The Filthy 13

    LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    The NCO Journal team and special guest Roy Parker, a WWII expert and historian for the Army University Press films team talk about a famous demolitions squad from the 506th PIR during World War II, and how they relate to current mission command principles.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 14:01
    NCO
    Podcast
    506th
    WWII
    World War II
    Army
    Demolitions
    Dirty Dozen
    Filthy 13
    McNiece

