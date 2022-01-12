KMC Update - Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones tree lighting ceremony.

Brigadier General Otis C. Jones, 86th Air Lift Wing Commander, officiated a tree lighting ceremony, Dec. 1st 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Jones detailed the symbolism of the tree itself being a beacon of partnership between Ramstein and the local area, as well as offered a message of holiday spirit to those in attendance.