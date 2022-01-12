Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones tree lighting ceremony.

    KMC Update - Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones tree lighting ceremony.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.01.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Brigadier General Otis C. Jones, 86th Air Lift Wing Commander, officiated a tree lighting ceremony, Dec. 1st 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. Jones detailed the symbolism of the tree itself being a beacon of partnership between Ramstein and the local area, as well as offered a message of holiday spirit to those in attendance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.05.2022 07:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71367
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109354113.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones tree lighting ceremony., by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    AFN Kaiserslautern

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT