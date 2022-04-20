Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MC2 Hawkins Show Open

    MC2 Hawkins Show Open

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.20.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    Radio show liner for AFN Misawa's "Morning Matinee" show.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.01.2022 01:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71334
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109347912.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MC2 Hawkins Show Open, by PO2 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    radio
    afn
    afn misawa

