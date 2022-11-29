Fort McCoy Garrison Commander speaks with Directorate of Emergency Services personnel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71328" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger speaks to members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services on Nov. 29, 2022, at the directorate headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger discussed importance of their duties and more to the installation. The Directorate of Emergency Services includes both the Fort McCoy Police Department and the Fort McCoy Fire Department. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)