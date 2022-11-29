Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander speaks with Directorate of Emergency Services personnel

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander speaks with Directorate of Emergency Services personnel

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger speaks to members of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services on Nov. 29, 2022, at the directorate headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis. Messenger discussed importance of their duties and more to the installation. The Directorate of Emergency Services includes both the Fort McCoy Police Department and the Fort McCoy Fire Department. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 11.30.2022 15:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71328
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109347347.mp3
    Length: 00:01:25
    Artist Col. Stephen Messenger
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander speaks with Directorate of Emergency Services personnel, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    fire department
    Fort McCoy
    police department
    Fort McCoy DES
    Col. Stephen Messenger

