The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 14: Applying ELM to Engage Students and Educators

In this episode, we wrap up the Experiential Learning Model by covering the fifth and final phrase, Apply. We also review a lesson plan that utilizes all five phases of the ELM and how it creates a more dynamic and learner-centric experience. By discussing ELM, we hope to help all educators gain more understanding of how ELM is a fantastic tool, not just for the student, but for the educator as well.
11.22.2022
|11.22.2022 09:28
Newscasts
|71271
|2211/DOD_109336118.mp3
|00:10:56
|2022
|Blues
FORT LEE, VA, US
|0
|0
|0
