Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 14: Applying ELM to Engage Students and Educators

    The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 14: Applying ELM to Engage Students and Educators

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2022

    Audio by Nathaniel Ball 

    ALU - Army Logistics University

    In this episode, we wrap up the Experiential Learning Model by covering the fifth and final phrase, Apply. We also review a lesson plan that utilizes all five phases of the ELM and how it creates a more dynamic and learner-centric experience. By discussing ELM, we hope to help all educators gain more understanding of how ELM is a fantastic tool, not just for the student, but for the educator as well.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2022
    Date Posted: 11.22.2022 09:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71271
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109336118.mp3
    Length: 00:10:56
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Instructor’s Kit Bag - Episode 14: Applying ELM to Engage Students and Educators, by Nathaniel Ball, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    education

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT