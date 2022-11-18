Avengers Podcast – Ep 02 – A Not So Basic Mission

Episode 02 features a follow-up conversation with Col. Kyle Goldstein, 340th Flying Training Group commander; Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 340th FTG senior enlisted leader; and special guest, Maj. Robert Glover, 433rd Training Squadron commander, out of JBSA-Lackland, Texas. We go from discussing who we are to what we do and the role one of our training squadrons has in developing future Airman and Guardians.