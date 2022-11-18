Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Avengers Podcast – Ep 02 – A Not So Basic Mission

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Audio by Jet Fabara 

    340th Flying Training Group

    Episode 02 features a follow-up conversation with Col. Kyle Goldstein, 340th Flying Training Group commander; Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 340th FTG senior enlisted leader; and special guest, Maj. Robert Glover, 433rd Training Squadron commander, out of JBSA-Lackland, Texas. We go from discussing who we are to what we do and the role one of our training squadrons has in developing future Airman and Guardians.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 11.21.2022 23:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71270
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109335613.mp3
    Length: 00:16:16
    Artist 340th Flying Training Group Public Affairs
    Composer Jet Fabara
    Conductor Jet Fabara
    Track # 02
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Avengers Podcast – Ep 02 – A Not So Basic Mission, by Jet Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    340ftg
    Avengers Podcast

