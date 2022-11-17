Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell discusses Native American Heritage Month

Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell discusses Native American Heritage Month and introduces the Ho-Chunk Nation's Wisconsin Dells Singers in this video Nov. 17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during the installation observance of Native American Heritage Month. The event was held in Fort McCoy's McCoy's Community Center and the Wisconsin Dellls Singers gave a performance of traditional Native American song and dance and more. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)