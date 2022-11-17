Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell discusses Native American Heritage Month

    Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell discusses Native American Heritage Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell discusses Native American Heritage Month and introduces the Ho-Chunk Nation's Wisconsin Dells Singers in this video Nov. 17, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., during the installation observance of Native American Heritage Month. The event was held in Fort McCoy's McCoy's Community Center and the Wisconsin Dellls Singers gave a performance of traditional Native American song and dance and more. (Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2022
    Date Posted: 11.21.2022 11:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71261
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109334296.mp3
    Length: 00:02:30
    Artist Ryan Howell
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Archaeologist Ryan Howell discusses Native American Heritage Month, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Native American Heritage Month Observance
    Wisconsin Dells Singers
    Ho Chunk Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT