    Episode 21 - Perigee Podcast Hosted by CMSSF Towberman

    Episode 21 - Perigee Podcast Hosted by CMSSF Towberman

    DC, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    Episode 21 of Perigee, the US Space Force podcast hosted by Chief Master Sergeant of The Space Force Roger A. Towberman.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2022
    Date Posted: 11.21.2022 13:51
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 71258
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109333948.mp3
    Length: 00:28:57
    Artist CMSSF Roger A. Towberman
    Album PERIGEE
    Track # 21
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Guardians
    USSF
    Space Force
    CMSSF
    Perigee
    Roger A. Towberman

