    Holiday Safety

    Holiday Safety

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.31.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    United States Forces Korea held a four-day weekend for Labor Day in the Republic of Korea, September 2nd-5th, 2022. A reminder was given to practice safety and check in on fellow service members while overseas. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 11.20.2022 23:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2022
    Location: KR
    Labor Day
    Holiday Safety
    Katchi Kapshida

