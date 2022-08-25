Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reading Kickoff

    Reading Kickoff

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    The Reading Kickoff was held at Humphreys West Elementary School, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, September 7th, 2022. Local families attended the event to read and share activities together. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    family events
    Reading Kickoff
    Humphreys West Elementary School

