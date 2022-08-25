Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2022

    Audio by Spc. Karri Wheeler 

    AFN Humphreys

    Katherine Christy, from Camp Humphreys Army Community Service, provided information for service members about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, September 25th, 2022. The program offers forgiveness of student loan debt for some qualifying service members. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 11.17.2022 00:39
    Army Community Service
    PSLF
    Student Loan Forgiveness

