Daniel Dugar, an American comedian, Lance Woods, and A-Train held a comedy show at Flight Line Taproom, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, September 15th, 2022. The three entertainers traveled and performed to support United States troops. (U.S. Army audio by Specialist Karri Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2022 00:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71232
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109328199.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Daniel Dugar and Friends, by SPC Karri Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
