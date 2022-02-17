Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E11 Diversity Awareness Program with O'Bryan Woods

    Equipping the Corps - S1 E11 Diversity Awareness Program with O'Bryan Woods

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Audio by Morgan Blackstock 

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    The Marine Corps' Talent Management 2030 document, released in November, recognizes the need to create a culture of inclusion and reinforce diversity to be successful in competition and conflict in the 21st century. It says, "Teams with diverse perspectives and modes of thinking solve problems faster and more creatively. In this way, diversity provides us a competitive warfighting advantage over our adversaries, particularly those who place a premium on uniformity of thought." Since 2012, Marine Corps Systems Command's Diversity Awareness Program, or DAP, has been enhancing our workforce's knowledge of and appreciation for diversity. On this episode, Manny chats with the Chair of Marine Corps Systems Command's Diversity Awareness Program, O'Bryan "OB" Woods.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 11.16.2022 12:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71218
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109326735.mp3
    Length: 00:38:19
    Year 2022
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E11 Diversity Awareness Program with O'Bryan Woods, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    diversity
    D&EI
    SYSCOM
    MCSC
    DAP
    Equipping the Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT