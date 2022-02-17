Equipping the Corps - S1 E11 Diversity Awareness Program with O'Bryan Woods

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71218" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Marine Corps' Talent Management 2030 document, released in November, recognizes the need to create a culture of inclusion and reinforce diversity to be successful in competition and conflict in the 21st century. It says, "Teams with diverse perspectives and modes of thinking solve problems faster and more creatively. In this way, diversity provides us a competitive warfighting advantage over our adversaries, particularly those who place a premium on uniformity of thought." Since 2012, Marine Corps Systems Command's Diversity Awareness Program, or DAP, has been enhancing our workforce's knowledge of and appreciation for diversity. On this episode, Manny chats with the Chair of Marine Corps Systems Command's Diversity Awareness Program, O'Bryan "OB" Woods.