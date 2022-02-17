The Marine Corps' Talent Management 2030 document, released in November, recognizes the need to create a culture of inclusion and reinforce diversity to be successful in competition and conflict in the 21st century. It says, "Teams with diverse perspectives and modes of thinking solve problems faster and more creatively. In this way, diversity provides us a competitive warfighting advantage over our adversaries, particularly those who place a premium on uniformity of thought." Since 2012, Marine Corps Systems Command's Diversity Awareness Program, or DAP, has been enhancing our workforce's knowledge of and appreciation for diversity. On this episode, Manny chats with the Chair of Marine Corps Systems Command's Diversity Awareness Program, O'Bryan "OB" Woods.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2022 12:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71218
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109326735.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:19
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Equipping the Corps - S1 E11 Diversity Awareness Program with O'Bryan Woods, by Morgan Blackstock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT