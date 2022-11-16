This episode we bring you two civilian employees who are members of the Navajo Nation. They talk about their culture and their life as Navajos who work for the Army.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2022 13:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71200
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109324688.mp3
|Length:
|00:10:05
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 130 Native American Heritage Month, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT