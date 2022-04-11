Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Americas First Warriors – Tech. Sgt. Anika Dexter and Tech. Sgt. Roger Duran

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anika Dexter, Lackland Air Force Base, and Tech. Sgt. Roger Duran, Buckley Space Force Base, in the third episode of America's First Warriors in St. Paul, Minn., Nov. 4, 2022. Dexter reflects on her experience of going through basic military training as only Navajo and now being the representation for Native American trainees going through basic. Duran shares how he relates to the warrior ethos that Drummond, an Apache, lived by throughout his life.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

