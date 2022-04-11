Americas First Warriors – Tech. Sgt. Anika Dexter and Tech. Sgt. Roger Duran

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anika Dexter, Lackland Air Force Base, and Tech. Sgt. Roger Duran, Buckley Space Force Base, in the third episode of America's First Warriors in St. Paul, Minn., Nov. 4, 2022. Dexter reflects on her experience of going through basic military training as only Navajo and now being the representation for Native American trainees going through basic. Duran shares how he relates to the warrior ethos that Drummond, an Apache, lived by throughout his life.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)