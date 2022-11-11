The Marne Report

On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, Molly chats with representatives from the Army Civilian Personnel Office to learn about this year's Health Benefits Open Season for Department of Defense employees. If you're looking to activate or update your health benefits, this week's episode has all you need to know to make the best informed decision for yourself and your family. Take a listen on your favorite streaming platform!