Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WYMD Now Podcast - Veteran's Day Special Edition, Part 1

    WYMD Now Podcast - Veteran's Day Special Edition, Part 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WY, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Audio by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Earlier this year, the public affairs office had the opportunity to travel across the state of Wyoming with Governor Mark Gordon, Major General Greg General Porter, and the Wyoming National Guard leadership for the annual Veterans Welcome home day. During this event, Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall captured interviews and photographs with Wyoming Veterans', providing a snapshot of their service and honoring them.

    In part one, we visit Green River and speak with five Veterans, each with a unique background.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 11.10.2022 15:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71165
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109318313.mp3
    Length: 00:26:02
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: WY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WYMD Now Podcast - Veteran's Day Special Edition, Part 1, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Veteran's Day

    TAGS

    Welcome Home
    Veteran's Day
    Veterans
    Military
    Honor Them

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT