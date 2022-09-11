Earlier this year, the public affairs office had the opportunity to travel across the state of Wyoming with Governor Mark Gordon, Major General Greg General Porter, and the Wyoming National Guard leadership for the annual Veterans Welcome home day. During this event, Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall captured interviews and photographs with Wyoming Veterans', providing a snapshot of their service and honoring them.
In part one, we visit Green River and speak with five Veterans, each with a unique background.
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2022 15:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71165
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109318313.mp3
|Length:
|00:26:02
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|WY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WYMD Now Podcast - Veteran's Day Special Edition, Part 1, by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Veteran's Day
LEAVE A COMMENT