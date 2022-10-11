Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams sits down with Command Sgt. Maj. John Raines, command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, to discuss how a positive attitude is a force multiplier. Thirteen Ways to Lead is an in-depth look at the leadership principles of Air National Guard’s 13th Command Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2022 08:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71161
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109317282.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:24
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thirteen Ways to Lead - Episode 11: Leading by Being Optimistic, by MSgt Brandy Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT