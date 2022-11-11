Pacific News: November 11, 2022

On this Pacific Pulse: Eielson Air Force Base exercised the capability to accomplish their mission while countering chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats during Golden Raven 23-1, in the Philippines the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron 10 participated in exercise Sama Sama-Lumbas, and in Washington, Colin Kahl speaks on the ever-growing need of improving deterrence capabilities.