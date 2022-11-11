Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: November 11, 2022

    JAPAN

    11.10.2022

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Eielson Air Force Base exercised the capability to accomplish their mission while countering chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats during Golden Raven 23-1, in the Philippines the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron 10 participated in exercise Sama Sama-Lumbas, and in Washington, Colin Kahl speaks on the ever-growing need of improving deterrence capabilities.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 11.09.2022 23:24
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific News: November 11, 2022, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deterrence
    CBRN
    Philippines
    Air Force
    Colin Kahl
    Sama Sama-Lumbas

