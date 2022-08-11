The Sagamihara Housing Area Club is hosting a little chef’s night, November 30, 2022, at Camp Zama, Japan. Children can build their own pizza starting at 4:30pm to 8:30pm. Visit the Camp Zama Morale, Welfare, and Recreation website for more information.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2022 21:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71157
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109316766.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Little Chef's Night, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
