    Little Chef's Night

    Little Chef's Night

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.08.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Sagamihara Housing Area Club is hosting a little chef’s night, November 30, 2022, at Camp Zama, Japan. Children can build their own pizza starting at 4:30pm to 8:30pm. Visit the Camp Zama Morale, Welfare, and Recreation website for more information.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 11.09.2022 21:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71157
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109316766.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Little Chef's Night, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Japan
    Camp Zama

