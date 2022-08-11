Stories, Rhymes and Rhythms

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71156" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Families can meet at the library for stories, rhymes and rhythms at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan. This event starts at 10:30 am every Wednesday and is dedicated to children ranging from 0 to 2 years of age. If interested, check the NAF Atsugi Morale, Welfare, and Recreation website for more information.