Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stories, Rhymes and Rhythms

    Stories, Rhymes and Rhythms

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.08.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd and Seaman Victoria Schiebel

    AFN Tokyo

    Families can meet at the library for stories, rhymes and rhythms at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan. This event starts at 10:30 am every Wednesday and is dedicated to children ranging from 0 to 2 years of age. If interested, check the NAF Atsugi Morale, Welfare, and Recreation website for more information.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 11.09.2022 21:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71156
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109316764.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stories, Rhymes and Rhythms, by SrA Azaria Loyd and SN Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAF Atsugi
    Navy
    MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT