    Gnome Painting

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.08.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Azaria Loyd 

    AFN Tokyo

    The Arts and Crafts is hosting a themed paint night December 10, 2022 at Yokota Air Base . This Christmas gnome painting class is for ages 18 and up. If interested, stop by building 334 to sign up.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 11.09.2022 21:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71153
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109316758.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gnome Painting, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokota AB
    Arts & Crafts Center

