The Arts and Crafts is hosting a themed paint night December 10, 2022 at Yokota Air Base . This Christmas gnome painting class is for ages 18 and up. If interested, stop by building 334 to sign up.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2022 21:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71153
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109316758.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Gnome Painting, by SrA Azaria Loyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT