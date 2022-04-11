Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 4 – Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Through the Defender Lens

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2022

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Join us this week as students of Squadron Office school interview CMSgt
    Kerry Thompson (42d Security Forces Squadron, Maxwell AFB) and Mr. KC Brooks (LeMay Center). The panel discusses ACE as it applies to Security Forces
    Airmen and identifies areas where defenders will need to focus in preparing
    for operations under the ACE scheme of maneuver.

    Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/ to access AFDP 3-10 Force Protection,
    other USAF doctrine publications, and additional links to learn more about
    topics discussed in this podcast.

    As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views
    expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United
    States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the
    podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for
    operational security or safety concerns.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2022
    Date Posted: 11.07.2022 12:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71131
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109309725.mp3
    Length: 00:50:02
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 4 – Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Through the Defender Lens, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USAFDoctrine #ACE #Airmen #DefensorFortis

