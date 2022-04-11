Join us this week as students of Squadron Office school interview CMSgt
Kerry Thompson (42d Security Forces Squadron, Maxwell AFB) and Mr. KC Brooks (LeMay Center). The panel discusses ACE as it applies to Security Forces
Airmen and identifies areas where defenders will need to focus in preparing
for operations under the ACE scheme of maneuver.
Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/ to access AFDP 3-10 Force Protection,
other USAF doctrine publications, and additional links to learn more about
topics discussed in this podcast.
As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views
expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United
States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the
podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for
operational security or safety concerns.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2022 12:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71131
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109309725.mp3
|Length:
|00:50:02
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 4 – Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Through the Defender Lens, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
