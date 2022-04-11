Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 4 – Agile Combat Employment (ACE) Through the Defender Lens

Join us this week as students of Squadron Office school interview CMSgt

Kerry Thompson (42d Security Forces Squadron, Maxwell AFB) and Mr. KC Brooks (LeMay Center). The panel discusses ACE as it applies to Security Forces

Airmen and identifies areas where defenders will need to focus in preparing

for operations under the ACE scheme of maneuver.



Visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/ to access AFDP 3-10 Force Protection,

other USAF doctrine publications, and additional links to learn more about

topics discussed in this podcast.



As a reminder to listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and views

expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United

States Air Force or the Department of Defense. Guests or hosts of the

podcast may use call signs, and omit first and last names as desired, for

operational security or safety concerns.