Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: November 8, 2022

    Pacific Pulse: November 8, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    11.07.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Japanese Prime Minister visits the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76), U.S. and Republic of Korea conduct bilateral exercises during Vigilant Storm, and the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Chicago (SSN-721) completes its final deployment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2022
    Date Posted: 11.06.2022 21:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71121
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109308452.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: November 8, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS
    bilateral
    Indo-Pacific
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT