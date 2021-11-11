Equipping the Corps - S1 E5 Force Design with Brig. Gen. A.J. Pasagian

Equipping our Marines with the gear and ground combat equipment needed for the current and future fight is the responsibility of Marine Corps Systems Command and its supported PEOs. Overseeing the acquisition of boots to body armor, JLTVs to ACVs, and all of the unique technologies in between, requires unique and flexible leadership. Manny sits down with the individual who is responsible for nearly 3,000 acquisition professionals, both civilian and military, who make the magic happen to ensure Marines have the tools and capabilities needed to be successful and as safe as possible on the evolving battlefield --- Brig. Gen. A.J. Pasagian, Commander, Marine Corps Systems Command.
