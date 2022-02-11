Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center personnel discuss 411th Engineer Company rail movement

Dean Muller and Terry Altman discuss a rail movement for the 411th Engineer Company on Nov. 2, 2022, in this short phone interview at Fort McCoy, Wis. Both Muller and Altman work with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center's Transportation Division and assisted with moving 128 pieces of equipment and vehicles by rail for the Army Reserve's 411th Engineer Company for a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
