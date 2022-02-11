Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center personnel discuss 411th Engineer Company rail movement

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2022

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Dean Muller and Terry Altman discuss a rail movement for the 411th Engineer Company on Nov. 2, 2022, in this short phone interview at Fort McCoy, Wis. Both Muller and Altman work with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center's Transportation Division and assisted with moving 128 pieces of equipment and vehicles by rail for the Army Reserve's 411th Engineer Company for a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 11.04.2022 13:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:40
