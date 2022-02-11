Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center personnel discuss 411th Engineer Company rail movement

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71111" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Dean Muller and Terry Altman discuss a rail movement for the 411th Engineer Company on Nov. 2, 2022, in this short phone interview at Fort McCoy, Wis. Both Muller and Altman work with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center's Transportation Division and assisted with moving 128 pieces of equipment and vehicles by rail for the Army Reserve's 411th Engineer Company for a deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)