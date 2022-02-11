Roll Call - Episode #47

Keeley Speck, Miltary and Family Readiness, is our guest. She discusses some of the help that is available to troops all the time not just during the holiday season. But, if, someone needs help this holiday season please reach out to this address anonymously, https://bit.ly/3zL37U7 as mentioned in the show.
Military Crisis Line:
https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/military-crisis-line/
