    Roll Call - Episode #47

    Roll Call - Episode #47

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2022

    Audio by Master Sgt. Brian Ellison 

    126th Air Refueling Wing

    Keeley Speck, Miltary and Family Readiness, is our guest. She discusses some of the help that is available to troops all the time not just during the holiday season. But, if, someone needs help this holiday season please reach out to this address anonymously, https://bit.ly/3zL37U7 as mentioned in the show.

    Military Crisis Line:
    https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/military-crisis-line/

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2022
    Date Posted: 11.04.2022 15:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71109
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109305417.mp3
    Length: 00:28:30
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Call - Episode #47, by MSgt Brian Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

