    221104 AFN News - MyPay Error

    INCIRLIK , 1, TURKEY

    11.03.2022

    Audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    AFN Incirlik

    The Defense Finance and Accounting Service's myPay system suffered a glitch that displayed service members' Thrift Savings Plan accounts with %s or 0% contributions. DFAS has resolved the issues and myPay now shows accurate amounts for TSP contributions. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2022
    Date Posted: 11.04.2022 06:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71095
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109304737.mp3
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: INCIRLIK , 1, TR 
    Finance
    DFAS
    myPay

