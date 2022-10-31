The Wiesbaden Automotive Skills Center on North Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE, is adding six additional hours and adjusting opening times to better serve customers starting Nov. 1, 2022. The audio spot was recorded in the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden Oct. 30, 2022. (U.S. Army audio by Pfc. Zack Stine)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2022 05:05
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|71075
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109302429.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Automotive skills center extended hours radio spot, by PFC Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT