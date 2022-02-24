A 30-second spot on the U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay's Hospital Corpsman Ball Committee glow run. (Audio by MC2 Dillon Sweeney/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2022 20:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71039
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109297143.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSGB Hospital Corpsman Ball Committee Glow Run 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT