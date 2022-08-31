A Radio News Story about MWR GTMO's Caribbean Weekend Celebration with performances from the Silver Birds Steel Orchestra and U.S. Marine Corps deadlines to desegregate their boot camps.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2022 20:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71036
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109297112.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MWR GTMO's Caribbean Weekend Celebration, the Silver Birds Steel Orchestra and Gender Desegregation in the Marine Corps, by PO2 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT