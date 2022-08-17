Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGB Kennel of the Year 2022

    CUBA

    08.17.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Annaliss Candelaria 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A Radio News Story about Naval Station Guantanamo Bay's Military Working Dog Kennel's selection as the Navy Region Southeast Kennel of the Year.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 10.31.2022 20:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71035
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109297104.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSGB Kennel of the Year 2022, by PO2 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay
    GTMO
    military working dog
    Cuba
    NSGB
    AFN Guantanamo Bay

