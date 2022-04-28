A Radio News Story about a Month of the Military Child children's festival held by the Guantanamo Bay Lighthouse and Historical Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2022 19:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71029
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109297070.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Month of the Military Child: The Guantanamo Bay Lighthouse and Historical Center's Children's Festival, by PO2 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT