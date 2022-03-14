A Radio News Story about MWR Liberty's beach cleanup and breakfast event at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2022 19:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71024
|Filename:
|2210/DOD_109297059.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, GTMO's MWR Liberty Beach Cleanup and Breakfast, by PO2 Annaliss Candelaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
