Military OneSource Podcast — American Red Cross Emergency Messaging

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70964" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

For nearly 140 years, the American Red Cross has helped the United States military, veterans and their families prepare for, manage and respond to the challenges of service. The legacy continues as the Red Cross serves the military community 24/7/365, in hometowns across America and installations around the world.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Susan Malandrino, communications lead for armed services and international services for the American Red Cross. Learn more about American Red Cross military support programs such as emergency messaging, financial assistance, the Hero Care Network and more.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-life-cycle/new-to-the-military/getting-connected/american-red-cross-support-for-military-families/ to learn more about American Red Cross support for service members and military families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.