    Military OneSource Podcast — American Red Cross Emergency Messaging

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    For nearly 140 years, the American Red Cross has helped the United States military, veterans and their families prepare for, manage and respond to the challenges of service. The legacy continues as the Red Cross serves the military community 24/7/365, in hometowns across America and installations around the world.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Susan Malandrino, communications lead for armed services and international services for the American Red Cross. Learn more about American Red Cross military support programs such as emergency messaging, financial assistance, the Hero Care Network and more.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/military-life-cycle/new-to-the-military/getting-connected/american-red-cross-support-for-military-families/ to learn more about American Red Cross support for service members and military families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    The Military OneSource podcast is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.27.2022 14:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70964
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109290788.mp3
    Length: 00:18:06
    Album Military OneSource
    Track # 27
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — American Red Cross Emergency Messaging, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DOD
    disasters
    emergencies
    military
    deployment
    military onesource

