    Pride Month: Stonewall Riots

    CUBA

    07.03.2022

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Blair and Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyle Fiori

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Radio spot highlighting the Stonewall Riots as part of the Pride Month series from AFN Guantanamo Bay. U.S. Navy Spot by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer Third Class Kyle Fiori.

    220703-N-CR158-1001

    Date Taken: 07.03.2022
    Date Posted: 10.27.2022 12:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: CU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride Month: Stonewall Riots, by PO2 Kenneth Blair and PO3 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spot
    NAS Guantanamo Bay
    Pride Month
    Radio Spot

